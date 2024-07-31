Connie Ferguson has expressed her profound sense of loss on the death anniversary of her husband Shona.
Actor, director and businessman Shona died on July 30 2021 after succumbing to Covid-19-related complications.
Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, Connie shared a compilation of scenes Shona had on the small screen and penned a heartfelt note.
“Today marks three years since your departure, my skat. Still feels unreal, but unreal has become our reality and we’re living with it. Our faith has carried us through the worst and we’re still here, thinking about you, missing you, remembering you, loving you and thanking God for all the beautiful memories shared together. Death is not final for as long as we remember you, you live,” she wrote.
‘Still feels unreal’ — Connie pays tribute to her late husband Shona on his death anniversary
Entertainment
Image: Instagram/Connie Ferguson
Connie Ferguson has expressed her profound sense of loss on the death anniversary of her husband Shona.
Actor, director and businessman Shona died on July 30 2021 after succumbing to Covid-19-related complications.
Taking to her timeline on Tuesday, Connie shared a compilation of scenes Shona had on the small screen and penned a heartfelt note.
“Today marks three years since your departure, my skat. Still feels unreal, but unreal has become our reality and we’re living with it. Our faith has carried us through the worst and we’re still here, thinking about you, missing you, remembering you, loving you and thanking God for all the beautiful memories shared together. Death is not final for as long as we remember you, you live,” she wrote.
Connie has been struggling to come to terms with the death of her partner.
The actress often takes to her timeline to share videos of special moments they shared together.
“Today and every day I celebrate you, my love, for all you were, not only to me or to our family, but to everyone who had the pleasure of your encounter, in person or otherwise. You gave me the best 20 years of my life, and for that I will always bless God. Happy heavenly 50th birthday my angel. I’ll never stop missing or loving you. Continue resting in peace, my king.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle