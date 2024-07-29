Liz Prins has dished all the details about her experience on The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip - South Africa and the drama in between after the airing of the last episode of the reality show.
The dramatic season finale saw the aftermath of the explosive fight between the longest-serving housewife, Nonku Williams, and her fellow Durban cast member Londie London.
Liz also almost came under fire when she dismissed Christall for speaking about her traumatic upbringing because she is white.
“I regret the comment I made to Christall at the final dinner when I said; “You can’t have trauma because you are white'. At that moment I was mad at all of them. I am very sorry about that. I even sent Christall an apology because that was really not nice and I felt bad about it. But she and I have spoken about it, and I have said I am sincerely sorry,” she said.
Liz became one of the fan favourites throughout the season because of her wickedly funny humour.
“I had a wonderful time. Jamaica is a beautiful country with beautiful people. I enjoyed the villa and getting to know the ladies.”
“Unlike The Real Housewives of Gqeberha, I got along with all the ladies and formed friendships with them. They are fashionable and have a sense of humour, very different from the ladies of The Real Housewives of Gqeberha.”
Beside the drama that unfolded on the show, Liz says she's still on good terms with her fellow cast members and left the show with some friendships .
“I am very good friends with the alliance which includes me, Bev, Lethabo and Nonku. But on a serious note, I am in a good place with all the ladies and I speak to them regularly. I am in touch with all the ladies including Mel. She and I talk and I’m glad we could all move on and be friends.”
From regrets to friendships on the show, Liz Prins recounts her experience on ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip’
