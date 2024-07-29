A year after launching her B*Dazzled series on YouTube, media personality Bonang Matheba is to make her TV comeback with a show on SABC3 — and she's calling it B’dazzled by Bonang.
This six-part series, with 46 minute episodes, is a co-production between Bonang Matheba Entertainment, with Bonang as the executive producer, and executive producer David Phume of Cake Media.
“After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me not often seen — the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society. B’dazzled by Bonang is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose of the dazzle and glamour my audiences have come to know and love,” Bonang said.
With a 20-year track record in the entertainment industry, her own luxury beverage, a foundation and numerous brand collaborations with local and international high-profile brands including L’Oréal Paris and Steve Madden, viewers will be treated to an exclusive and intimate look into Bonang's career and life as an entrepreneur.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Bonang shed light on her reality TV comeback.
“I have been working. I know the BForce have been annoyed with me because they feel I've been quiet and not sharing, but I've gone much quieter and that's only because I'm 35. The older you grow, the quieter you become and that's because I did all the shouting and dancing when I was 20.”
Watch the trailer of the show below:
WATCH | Here's what you can expect on Bonang Matheba's TV comeback
'After so many years in the industry I’m excited to share a side of me not often seen'
Journalist
Image: Supplied
A year after launching her B*Dazzled series on YouTube, media personality Bonang Matheba is to make her TV comeback with a show on SABC3 — and she's calling it B’dazzled by Bonang.
This six-part series, with 46 minute episodes, is a co-production between Bonang Matheba Entertainment, with Bonang as the executive producer, and executive producer David Phume of Cake Media.
“After so many years in the industry, I’m excited to share a side of me not often seen — the business behind my various brands and how they are working to better society. B’dazzled by Bonang is an exhilarating combination of the daily trials and tribulations that come with running my businesses, with a dose of the dazzle and glamour my audiences have come to know and love,” Bonang said.
With a 20-year track record in the entertainment industry, her own luxury beverage, a foundation and numerous brand collaborations with local and international high-profile brands including L’Oréal Paris and Steve Madden, viewers will be treated to an exclusive and intimate look into Bonang's career and life as an entrepreneur.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE previously, Bonang shed light on her reality TV comeback.
“I have been working. I know the BForce have been annoyed with me because they feel I've been quiet and not sharing, but I've gone much quieter and that's only because I'm 35. The older you grow, the quieter you become and that's because I did all the shouting and dancing when I was 20.”
Watch the trailer of the show below:
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle