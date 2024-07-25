Now that you have the DStv Content Creator Awards acknowledgment, do you think there is an added layer of pressure to stay on top of your game?
Kefilwe Mabote dishes on her top fashion and beauty tips
The style star gives us three style tips to help others up their game
Image: Supplied
Whether it's her glamorous style or breathtaking beauty beat, Kefilwe Mabote has long been a staple name in South Africa's content creator space. Using her platform to inspire and promote local designers, Mabote is a recent DStv Content Creator Awards recipient for fashion and style. Cemented as one of the leading voices in South Africa's beauty and fashion spaces, Mabote shares her fashion journey so far and the pieces she can't live without.
You’re a fashion powerhouse. Where do you draw your style inspiration from?
Inspiration for my fashion choices often comes from a mix of global runway shows, street fashion, and the rich cultural heritage of South Africa. I also draw inspiration from my travels and the cultures and fashions I encounter.
You won the DStv Content Creator Award in the Fashion and Style category last year, what did this winning moment feel like?
It’s always humbling when my work is acknowledged. I’ve been in this space for over a decade and to see the impact of what I love to do continue to find its way into spaces that find it worthy of being celebrated is rewarding.
How do you manage to use style as a way to stand out?
A careful selection process to ensure all collaborations are in alignment with my values and style. Authenticity and passion are my guiding principles, ensuring that any collaboration feels true to my personal brand.
Now that you have the DStv Content Creator Awards acknowledgment, do you think there is an added layer of pressure to stay on top of your game?
Own lane, own pace, own race is my motto, so I’m always grateful for a nod, but I’m also laser-focused on where I want to go. The conversation around pressure is more around the pressure for me to become more of who I am while embracing my growth and evolution. Always onwards and upwards.
When it comes to fashion, there are tips and tricks everyone uses. What would be three that you can share with others on how to up their style game?
You are always travelling the world while looking amazing, how does the style globally compare to here at home?
The continuous globalisation of fashion creates a thin line between local and international trends but I think our different cultures are really what sets us apart in the way we incorporate modern designs to our traditional materials. These offer fresh inspiration and insights into global fashion trends.
What are your fashion must-haves?
Trench coat, jeans, white shirt, blazer, stiletto and, of course, a little black dress.
