Liesl Penniken is back on the small screen as the host of SABC2's new gospel show called Lofprysing.
The show, to premier on August 4, is the home of chart-topping, youthful, contemporary and soulful traditional Afrikaans gospel music the whole family can enjoy. Each episode features a live band and powerful performances from guests.
In every episode, the singer and media personality will welcome two special guests, including renowned gospel singers, inspirational speakers and community leaders who share their personal stories, testimonies and musical talents. Together they explore themes of faith, hope and love, offering viewers a heartwarming and spiritually enriching experience.
“It's exciting being on the small screen again but the real excitement is it being a gospel show this time. I've been a PK [pastor's kid] and grew up in church and having God as the foundation and the number one in my life sustained me throughout my career. So looking forward to being a seed in uplifting the heavy hearted, encouraging the masses through the guests' testimonies and filling their hearts with joy through song,” she told TshisaLIVE.
“This is an extension of my career, my path and part of who I am.”
Apart from the gospel show, Liesl and her girlband Jamali are celebrating 20 years in the music industry and are on tour.
“The nice thing about Lofprysing is it's pre-recorded, which gives me ample time to tend to my shows or other commitments. I also intend to travel and perform more abroad, it's something I really enjoy.”
Jamali singer Liesl Penniken makes her small screen comeback
