Songstress Lira will be a headliner at the Magic Music Sessions.
The show is set to take place at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on July 27 and will include performances by Sjava, Ami Faku, Msizi Shembe, Big Zulu, Jumbo and Bucy Radebe.
Superstar singer and songwriter Lerato Molapo, aka Lira, has made a graceful and powerful comeback after suffering a stroke.
“After a two-year break to focus on recovering from the stroke, I am excited to be performing again with my band at the Magic Music Sessions event. I look forward to seeing you all there”, said Lira.
After the Bassline Fest Lira expressed her excitement about performing again.
“This was surreal. I never thought I would be singing so soon. I’ve worked hard but there are times when the progress was slow. I know you can achieve anything you put your mind to, just do the work daily. I’m proud of myself. I’m experiencing the season of being proud of myself. It was emotional, I cried many tears and I released much. Tears of pride, joy and triumph.”
Lira headlines this years 'Magic Music Sessions'
Entertainment reporter
Image: Masi Losi
Songstress Lira will be a headliner at the Magic Music Sessions.
The show is set to take place at SunBet Arena in Pretoria on July 27 and will include performances by Sjava, Ami Faku, Msizi Shembe, Big Zulu, Jumbo and Bucy Radebe.
Superstar singer and songwriter Lerato Molapo, aka Lira, has made a graceful and powerful comeback after suffering a stroke.
“After a two-year break to focus on recovering from the stroke, I am excited to be performing again with my band at the Magic Music Sessions event. I look forward to seeing you all there”, said Lira.
After the Bassline Fest Lira expressed her excitement about performing again.
“This was surreal. I never thought I would be singing so soon. I’ve worked hard but there are times when the progress was slow. I know you can achieve anything you put your mind to, just do the work daily. I’m proud of myself. I’m experiencing the season of being proud of myself. It was emotional, I cried many tears and I released much. Tears of pride, joy and triumph.”
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Lifestyle