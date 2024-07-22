Actor Vusi Kunene has left his role as Funani Zwide in e.tv's House Of Zwide.
House Of Zwide season 4 will see the exclusion of the actor.
"A new era for House of Zwide — with Funani deciding to leave Johannesburg for a new life in KwaZulu-Natal, he entrusts his legacy to his family," a statement shared with TshisaLIVE said.
Mduduzi Mabaso has joined the show to play the role of a fugitive, Msizi, who is set to stir the pot.
Actor Vusi Kunene leaves 'House Of Zwide'
Entertainment reporter
Image: MASI LOSI
