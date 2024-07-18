Boom Shaka, one of Mzansi's most cherished musical groups, is celebrating an impressive three decades in the music industry in 2024. The group, consisting of Theo Nhlengethwa and Junior Sokhela, reminisce about their groundbreaking debut single It’s About Time, which marked the genesis of their iconic influence on South Africa’s music scene during the country's new dawn era.
In 2006, Lebo Mathosa, a member of the group, died in a car accident leaving the iconic group devastated. On Wednesday it would have been Mathosa's 47th birthday.
Speaking on the TimesLIVE original podcast 30 Years of Democracy, the group said Mathosa's spirit is always with them.
Listen to the interview:
PODCAST | 'The spirit of Lebo is always with us' — Boom Shaka celebrates 30 years in the music industry
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Listen to the interview:
