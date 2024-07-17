Ingredients
- 60ml burnt butter Bulleit Bourbon
- 45ml Christmas spiced sweet vermouth
- 5ml Maraschino liqueur
- Garnish: orange zest
Method: Add ingredients to a mixing beaker, stir for 30-40 seconds, strain into a chilled coupe and garnish with orange zest.
Ingredient methods:
Burnt butter Bulleit Bourbon:
- 100g unsalted butter
- 500ml Bulleit Bourbon
Add the butter to a saucepan, bring it up to a gentle simmer and wait for butter to turn golden brown.
Add the Bulleit Bourbon to a mason jar and pour the hot butter into the jar. Give it a good shake and place it in the freezer.
After one hour, the butter would have solidified, strain the liquid through a cheesecloth and bottle.
Christmas spice vermouth:
- 5g cinnamon quilles
- 2 cloves
- ½ a star anise
- 300ml sweet vermouth
Add sweet vermouth with the Christmas spices into a mason jar. Leave to infuse overnight. Strain through a cheesecloth.
Bottle and refrigerate.
Winter warmer cocktail from SA's World Class bartender
Diageo SA World Class winner Jody Rahme shares a Burnt Butter Manhattan sure to keep you warm in the winter chill
Lifestyle Digital Editor
Image: Supplied
The Diageo SA World Class contest has come to an end, crowning this year's champion Jody Rahme, who will represent South Africa in Shanghai.
Rahme began his bartending career in 2017 at Sin+Tax in Rosebank, Johannesburg. Since then he’s been the beverage director at Gorgeous George Hotel and Fable bar in Cape Town as well as KōL Izakhaya at Hyde Park Shopping Centre in Johannesburg.
Earlier this year he took charge of wholesale sales at coffee roastery Father Coffee in Kramerville. He has entered World Class seven times, making the top 10 on every occasion and coming third twice before snatching the top prize this year.
To keep out the winter chill, we asked Rahme for a world-class cocktail to keep tipple lovers warm.
BURNT BUTTER MANHATTAN
