Fitting honour for one of Africa’s greatest musical minds

Internationally-acclaimed composer Prof Bongani Ndodana-Breen’s composition was among one of many celebrated during the recent #RU120 tribute concert.
One of the Eastern Cape’s most brilliant musical exports, Ndodana-Breen was celebrated by Rhodes University’s department of music and musicology’s Beethoven Room on Saturday.
As Rhodes marks its 120th anniversary, its music and musicology department presented a series of tribute concerts, including some firsts achieved by its alumni.
Highlighting the university’s pioneering role in shaping SA music and its ongoing legacy of excellence and innovation, the university shared a storied history including that of Michael Moerane, the first black South African to graduate with a Bachelor of Music (BMus) from Rhodes in 1941.
His choral piece Sylvia was performed by the Rhodes University Chamber Choir and the university’s African Choir, conducted by composer and music director Sibusiso Njeza.
Moerane’s symphonic poem Fatse la Heso (My Country) was performed by the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
Moerane greatly influenced music education and taught the flute to his nephew, former SA president Thabo Mbeki, setting a precedent for SA compositions on an international stage.
The special event honoured the ground-breaking contributions of two distinguished composers, Ndodana-Breen, of Komani, and Dr Paul Hanmer from Cape Town, whose works have set significant musical precedents.
Ndodana-Breen has written a wide range of music encompassing symphonic work and opera.
According to The New York Times, his “delicately made music — airy, spacious, terribly complex but never convoluted — has a lot to teach the Western wizards of metric modulation and layered rhythms about grace and balance”.
He is the composer of Winnie, an opera based on the life of Winnie Mandela.
He also has a string of accolades behind his name, including the Standard Bank Young Artist Award for Music.
He has been commissioned by Wigmore Hall (London), the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum (Boston), Minnesota Orchestra, Hong Kong Chinese Orchestra, Vancouver Recital Society, Madam Walker Theatre (Indianapolis), Luminato Festival (Toronto), University of SA, Johannesburg Philharmonic Orchestra and the Haydn Festival Eisenstadt.
He said it was a privilege to be honoured by Rhodes, which was showcasing the province’s rich cultural heritage to the world.
Having graduated with a PhD in music composition from Rhodes, he was appointed to head up fellowships at the Radcliffe Institute at Harvard University between 2019 and 2020, and then the Institute of Sacred Music at Yale University between 2021 to 2022.
He is now an associate professor of music theory and composition at the College of Music at the University of Cape Town.
Coming from such a culturally-rich background, it came as no surprise that Ndodana-Breen would grow up to be a composer.
“We have African Art Music which is essentially a sort of classical music, but at its core is African theoretical ideas.
“For instance, we have our own instruments like uhadi [musical bow] which is based on an extraordinary acoustic principle called acoustic spectrum where we use the overtones and not the actual sounding pitches.
“My music tends to rely more on the theoretical principles of African Art Music.
“I do that in the context of opera and orchestra work among other things,” he said.
His composition Safika: Three Tales of African Migration was performed by Catherine Foxcroft and the Odeion String Quartet.
The piece was commissioned by the Stellenbosch International Chamber Music Festival, making Ndodana-Breen the first black SA composer to receive such a commission.
Safika, meaning “we arrived” in isiXhosa and isiZulu, eloquently narrates the journey of African migration and memory, blending European techniques with African musical idioms.
Some of Ndodana-Breen’s compositions will also be showcased during the first half of the Africa United Youth Orchestra performance which forms part of World Orchestra Week on August 3 at the Carnegie Hall in New York.
HeraldLIVE
Fitting honour for one of Africa’s greatest musical minds
General Reporter
Image: KEVIN GRADY
