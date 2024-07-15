'Makhadzi hasn't paid back money for event booking': event organiser Gregory Hlatshwayo

Event organiser Gregory Hlatshwayo is demanding Makhadzi pay him back the money he paid to book her to perform at one of his events.

According to Hlatshwayo, he booked Makhadzi to perform at his Exclusive White event at Dries Niemandt Park in Kempton Park on April 30 last year.

“It's been over year listening to her lies about paying me back my R80,000. This isn't the way to conduct her business.

“I don't normally like to hang other people's dirty linen in the media space but she did me dirty, taking my money without earning it. My image has been tainted by her lack of professionalism,” he said.

Hlatshwayo said Makhadzi had opted to perform for free at an event to be held in September last year as she allegedly was unable to pay him back.

“Even on the September event, she couldn't make it, so who's a fool here? This woman is playing games. She has been promising to pay me back for over a year but I guess she had scammed me again. Her no-show at my event really pissed pi**ed off the people who had come to see her perform”, he said.

He provided TshisaLIVE with two receipts showing payment allegedly made into Makhadzi's account.

TshisaLIVE contacted Makhadzi's manager Maphuti Perez who said: “We cannot comment on something we don't know of. You are damaging our brand with this story”.