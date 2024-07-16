Humansdorp and Livingstone hospital staff live up to Madiba Magic

A few days ago, a young friend of our family — who is more family than friend — was rushed to two state hospitals in the Eastern Cape, in the space of a few hours, for a serious leg injury.
He had no extra funds or private medical insurance to ease the physical and financial pain of surgery and long recovery.
He first was taken to the local district hospital in Humansdorp, and then referred to Livingstone Hospital in Gqeberha.
From then until now, this sweet child has received top medical care rivalling anything I’ve seen or experienced in fancy, eye-wateringly-priced private institutions.
Perhaps you have different stories to tell; but this is his, and it has had a happy, healthy beginning.
What sets places apart are people.
The paint may be peeling from walls like sunburn, and staff pushed from pillar to post as they attend to far more patients than could be reasonably expected of a human being, but when nurses and doctors consistently dedicate themselves to the wellbeing of a 13-year-old boy in their care, and deliver not only medication and check-ups, but good, hot, nutritious meals and conversations around the clock, you know that good hands are in charge.
It's important to realise, in my view, that angels walk the earth, and quite often, you’ll find them in the most difficult and stretching-point-stressful of situations.
I cannot pretend to understand the inner workings of government budgets, procurement, political will, supply chains and such, but I do know people: and every person involved in the care of this boy was doing his or her job not for the pay cheque, but for the patient.
Conversely, an upcountry joke — recently shared with me — about the measly half portion of cold meat and a wrap served at a top-notch private hospital provides further context.
Not all private-vs-public situations are alike; but it’s good to know the institutions criticised and denigrated the most are sometimes the winners at every turn (and at least provide pumpkin, chicken, potatoes and greens for supper).
The father of the boy said to me: “We have been treated so well — it is wonderful. They are taking such good care of my boy and everything is OK.”
That’s all any parent wants to hear, and to see, because there but for the grace of God go I.
Humansdorp and Livingstone hospitals: we salute you.
We thank you for your prompt and professional attention, which not only has given this child a fighting chance at recovery, but eased his psychological trauma, too (what I hadn’t realised, is that emotional health is equally important on a medical record; and it was painstakingly checked and recorded alongside vitals and such).
Nelson Mandela University’s Medical School is dedicated to training and producing The Mandela Doctor — caring, competent and committed medical professionals who service their communities, much as Madiba did throughout his life.
These last few days, we’ve seen that in action in under-resourced wards, theatres and units infused with this Mandela Magic.
Long may it continue — and long may those in ivory towers, who hold the purse strings, be attuned to the needs of those who not only save lives, but help citizens to thrive.
HeraldLIVE
Humansdorp and Livingstone hospital staff live up to Madiba Magic
HeraldLIVE
