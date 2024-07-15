Leisure

Gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi pulls a 'Chris Brown' performance

By KGOMOTSO MOGANEDI - 16 July 2024
Ayanda Ntanzi shocked fans and social media users with his performance.
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Ntanzi

Gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi has set social media abuzz with a top performance. The singer hosted a one-man show at the Durban ICC over the weekend.

Social media users were stunned by his performance on stage, with some mocking him and calling him a “Chris Brown wannabe”.

A user posted: “That dramatic entrance he wanted actually happened.”

Another posted: “uChris Brown wethu nkosi yam [Our very own Chris Brown].”

See Ayanda posts and social media users reaction:

Image: TikTok
Image: Instagram
