Gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi has set social media abuzz with a top performance. The singer hosted a one-man show at the Durban ICC over the weekend.
Social media users were stunned by his performance on stage, with some mocking him and calling him a “Chris Brown wannabe”.
A user posted: “That dramatic entrance he wanted actually happened.”
Another posted: “uChris Brown wethu nkosi yam [Our very own Chris Brown].”
See Ayanda posts and social media users reaction:
Gospel singer Ayanda Ntanzi pulls a 'Chris Brown' performance
Image: Instagram/Ayanda Ntanzi
See Ayanda posts and social media users reaction:
Image: TikTok
Image: Instagram
