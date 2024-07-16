We spoke to comic Celeste Ntuli to find out more about what makes her tick and her new show, featuring some of the top names in SA stand-up, Celeste @ Da Big Dudes.
How long have you been a comedian ?
I have been doing stand-up comedy since 2005. It has been such a journey and next year it will be 20 years, I’m definitely going to celebrate that milestone.
Where are you from?
I am from Empangeni, a small town on the north coast in KwaZulu-Natal.
Who are some of your favourite local comics?
Damn, that’s difficult to answer. Literally everyone on the Celeste & Da Big Dudes line-up. Skhumba, Popps, Sandile Makhanya, Simphiwe Shembe and Robby Collins.
How about internationally?
Dave Chapelle, Ricky Gervais and Luenell.
You will host Celeste & Da Big Dudes. Why the name?
Celeste & Da Big Dudes is the show I started last year where I host the best comedians in the game for one night in three major cities. Da Big Dudes stands for big comics in the game. The upcoming shows are in Durban on August 11, Johannesburg on August 17. Tickets are available at Computicket.
What sets you apart from other comedians?
My life and how I live it.
What’s the hardest part of telling jokes on stage?
The hardest part is to get the whole room full of people from different backgrounds to find a common place to laugh at your jokes.
What do you love most about being a comedian?
Being vulnerable about my story in front of people is partly therapeutic. I love hearing the sound of laughter from the audience. That’s the most beautiful moment, that eruption of laughter is contagious.
What are your plans for 2024, and how will you make your work stand out?
My plan is to continue being on stage as usual, but I am working on my health, body, mind and soul.
Comedian Celeste Ntuli unleashes Big Dudes in her show
Image: Instagram
We spoke to comic Celeste Ntuli to find out more about what makes her tick and her new show, featuring some of the top names in SA stand-up, Celeste @ Da Big Dudes.
How long have you been a comedian ?
I have been doing stand-up comedy since 2005. It has been such a journey and next year it will be 20 years, I’m definitely going to celebrate that milestone.
Where are you from?
I am from Empangeni, a small town on the north coast in KwaZulu-Natal.
Who are some of your favourite local comics?
Damn, that’s difficult to answer. Literally everyone on the Celeste & Da Big Dudes line-up. Skhumba, Popps, Sandile Makhanya, Simphiwe Shembe and Robby Collins.
How about internationally?
Dave Chapelle, Ricky Gervais and Luenell.
You will host Celeste & Da Big Dudes. Why the name?
Celeste & Da Big Dudes is the show I started last year where I host the best comedians in the game for one night in three major cities. Da Big Dudes stands for big comics in the game. The upcoming shows are in Durban on August 11, Johannesburg on August 17. Tickets are available at Computicket.
What sets you apart from other comedians?
My life and how I live it.
What’s the hardest part of telling jokes on stage?
The hardest part is to get the whole room full of people from different backgrounds to find a common place to laugh at your jokes.
What do you love most about being a comedian?
Being vulnerable about my story in front of people is partly therapeutic. I love hearing the sound of laughter from the audience. That’s the most beautiful moment, that eruption of laughter is contagious.
What are your plans for 2024, and how will you make your work stand out?
My plan is to continue being on stage as usual, but I am working on my health, body, mind and soul.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle