Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice: Tyla out, Kairo Forbes and Biko’s Manna in the running
Kairo Forbes and Biko’s Manna are left to battle it out for Mzansi in Tuesday night’s Nickelodeon Kid’s Choice Awards (KCAs) Africa celebration, which will be held at Montecasino in Johannesburg.
On Saturday’s 25th SpongeBob SquarePants anniversary slime-filled KCAs in the US, held at the Pauley Pavillion in Santa Monica, California, South African superstar singer Tyla faced stiff competition in her nominated categories.
Tyla represented Africa in her nod for Favourite Global Star, but lost out to Taylor Swift, who represented North America. She was also nominated for Favourite Breakout Artist, which went to Reneé Rapp, and her hit song Water, garnering a nod for Favourite Viral Song, lost to Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso.
Nine-year-old Kairo, daughter of the late Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and DJ Zinhle, along with the Nhlangothi sibling trio of Biko Star, 17, Manna Hero, 14, and Mfundo, nine, better known as Biko’s Manna, will compete for the title of Favourite African Kidfluencer.
They will be up against Boluwatife Balogun, son of Nigerian Afrobeat icon Wizkid, Dream Catchers Academy, the first free formal arts education school for underprivileged girls in Nigeria, and young female DJ Wysei, also from Nigeria.
Biko’s Manna, who has performed on global platforms such as America’s Got Talent and appeared on the US talk show The Jennifer Hudson Show, told TimesLIVE they are grateful for their opportunities to showcase African talent on a world stage.
Image: Instagram
“We all grew up in Johannesburg and live with our granny, who owns a rehearsal studio where a lot of artists used to practice their songs,” said Biko Star.
“We were surrounded by a musically diverse family and we were influenced by all the music around us. Our parents [Ayanda Nhlangothi and Sebone Rangata] are musicians as well, and our grannies have been in the music industry, so they could guide us.”
“The advice we got from our family, we soaked it up like a sponge, and we’re so grateful for their support,” said Manna.
“Our main focus is to improve ourselves, our personal growth, and focus on developing our talent. Our dream is to travel all around the world, bless people with our music, and inspire our peers, who would like to see themselves in our shoes one day,” said Mfundo.
Their performance last month of Don’t Worry, Be Happy on America’s Got Talent garnered more than 1.6-million views on the AGT YouTube page.
“Oh my goodness, AGT was a blast. I couldn’t believe this was literally happening,” said Biko.
“I’ve always been that girl who wanted to sing for a huge audience, so it was a dream that came true in front of our eyes.
“When we finished our performance, I instantly got emotional. I cried because I thought about where we came from, and how hard we have worked to be there. Getting a standing ovation was one of the greatest moments in our lives.”
Biko’s Manna was invited twice to be a guest on The Jennifer Hudson Show.
“Jennifer has such a kind and generous heart,” said Biko.
“The whole team was always by our side, making sure we were okay backstage.”
“And that we were well fed,” laughed the siblings.
“It was an amazing, unforgettable opportunity.”
If the siblings win the Kids’ Choice Award, Biko said she would want to encourage her peers to believe in their dreams.
“I’ve always been that girl, that child who always believed something bright is coming my way. Always build a relationship with God. I believed I’d be famous one day, and I’m grateful to bless the world with my voice.”
“Never give up. It’s going to be hard, but never give up,” said Manna.
Mfundo added: “You must practice every day so you can know how to muster your skills so when you’re in a performance you won’t make mistakes. Have faith and keep going.”
Kairo said if she wins the award her father would be proud.
“If I were to win, I would dedicate my award to myself and everyone who voted for me. My dad would like that a lot.
“I would thank God, my family, Nickelodeon, and of course everyone who has supported me from the beginning. I’m very lucky to have all of you in my life and I’m grateful.”
Kairo’s grandmother Lynn Forbes said “If Kairo were to win, I would like to thank Nickelodeon for her nomination, and she has been blessed to have so many people supporting her and keeping her in their prayers.
“To parents, my message is to embrace and nurture the individuality of their children and support them in discovering their talents and what brings them fulfillment.”
Tomorrow evening’s Nickelodeon Africa celebration, featuring musical surprises and guest appearances, will be broadcast on July 17 at 2.30pm on NickToons Channel 305 DStv and GOtv, followed by the broadcast of the US KCA’s at 3pm, featuring SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star as animated characters hosting the show.
