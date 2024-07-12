Gospel singer Solly Moholo is helping a homeless man realise his dream to be a singer.
The Thaba Ya Sione hitmaker told TshisaLIVE Dan Malungane was brought to him by social media influencer DJ Karri, who said the homeless man had a good voice.
“The man was discovered on the streets of Pretoria, where he is currently squatting. I was approached by DJ Karri to listen to him as his singing abilities seem to be good regardless of his circumstances,” Moholo said.
“I had to give him a chance and, I must say, I was blown away by his talent — and I can't afford to deny this young man a fair second chance at life through his talent. So I’m not going to fail this man.”
The award-winning singer said he was putting the final touches on what he called his “last album” and would then focus on recording songs with Malungane.
“It is one of my community duties, I do give back to the less fortunate, so I will give him a chance to do things in a right manner and he'll be forced to turn over a new leaf as he is entering into a great path of entertaining the people through his gift from God.”
See Solly Moholo's video:
Gospel singer Solly Moholo gives homeless man chance to be musician
Image: Instagram
