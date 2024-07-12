Choose your weather terms wisely

Incorrect usage of scientific terms can lead to confusion and can even be misleading at times, to both the professionals and the man on the street.
In any writing and especially reporting, the mere inclusion or omission of a prefix or suffix, or other word can change the context and meaning of a complete sentence.
That is why the alarm bells went off when the headline: “Cyclone hits Cape Town” appeared on social media, arising from a post on mainstream media last weekend.
Though the statement is entirely true, it was the intent and/or interpretation thereof that became an issue.
A cyclone is nothing more than a low pressure system (in the southern hemisphere), also referred to as a mid-latitude cyclone, which passes our shores every other day.
The devastating system that was referred to would be a tropical cyclone in the southern hemisphere or a hurricane in the northern hemisphere and a typhoon in the east.
An anticyclone in the southern hemisphere is thus referred to as a high pressure system.
I do not think somebody making the statement about a cyclone hitting Cape Town really understands the magnitude of destruction a fully-blown tropical cyclone/hurricane/typhoon can cause.
Television coverage of Hurricane Beryl (individual hurricanes and tropical cyclones are named) causing untold destruction on its path through Jamaica should give one an indication of the massive difference in intensity of these systems.
A gale-force wind starts at 62km/h and a hurricane at 117km/h, with Beryl reaching speeds of above 420km/h.
The Cape Town event was quite simply the passage of a very deep low pressure system of 990hpa, coupled with a spring tide.
This is the exact same reason that we had the waves and debris on the N2 passing Deal Party this weekend.
It was caused by the same deep low pressure system with a long fetch and a spring high tide that occurred with the maximum wind speed of the day.
No, it was not as a result of a tsunami, which is something completely different.
The big question has always been, can we ever have a hurricane in our neck of the woods?
I think those who know the answer to this question knew that the Cape Town cyclone story was hinging on fake news.
Firstly, as the name implies, it is a tropical cyclone and we are situated very far south from the equator.
The closest that a tropical cyclone occurred near us was well north of Durban as it was dissipating.
These systems require energy in the form of heat and I do not think there was any heat in the Cape Town region this weekend.
The official criteria for a heatwave is when the maximum temperature expected exceeds 5ºC above the average maximum temperature of “the hottest month” for that particular place, for three or more consecutive days.
In the Bay, a heatwave may be declared above 31ºC, whereas anything above 22ºC would be considered a heatwave on Gough Island.
My biggest irritation is the usage of the term “storm” in isolation. Is it a snow, rain, hail, wind, dust or lightning storm? It cannot be all of them occurring at once.
Combined dam levels:
Algoa system: Down from 78.49% to 78.16%
This week in history:
1985: Snow reported in Haarlem area of Langkloof
Weather safety tips:
Avoid driving in sub-zero temperatures as roads could have ice and make for extremely dangerous driving conditions.
HeraldLIVE
Choose your weather terms wisely
Image: SUPPLIED
HeraldLIVE
