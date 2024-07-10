Serge Cabonge sees nothing wrong with splashing his money on friends at Durban July

Socialite Serge Cabonge has stopped spending his money on women, and now splashes it on his friends.
It is alleged that the retired blesser splashed close to R130,000 on alcohol and cigars at Rockets in Umhlanga, Durban, at the weekend.
A picture of his alleged bill circulated on social media, with a list comprising expensive champagne, energy drinks and other refreshments.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Serge said he doesn't care what people say about the amount he spent at the club.
“You know I don't drink; Durban July doesn't happen every month or weekend, happens once a year. If I'm chilling with my friends having a good time I see nothing wrong with that, because the day I die I'll never enjoy my money. I spent that money for my friends, and anyone who has got a problem with that they can go fly a kite,” he said.
He goes on: “If there's someone who has a problem with me spending my money, it's their own problem.”
Early this year, Serge found himself on the streets of Dubai after the much-publicised heavy rains that hit that the emirate, flooding his five-star hotel.
