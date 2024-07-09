Two years ago Mapaputsi joined other veteran kwaito artists to perform at the Strictly Kwaito Legends Festival fundraiser to aid struggling actor and kwaito star Bonginkosi “Zola 7" Dlamini in Mpumalanga.
At the time, Mapaputsi said he was supporting Zola 7 as they both grew up in Zola, Soweto, and he saw him as a brother.
“I might go through the same thing one day, be sick, poor or lose a family member through something and need support. We want to be able to help each other,” he told Drum Magazine in 2022.
He also spoke about needing help in the past with money and healthcare.
“I also have times when I don’t have money or even data, but God makes means,” said Mapaputsi.
Kwaito artists call for support for Mapaputsi after reports of ill health
Image: Instagram/Mapaputsi
Those close to kwaito musician Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya have expressed concern about his health.
It is alleged the star has been unwell and concerns about his wellbeing are growing as his family seeks privacy.
A musician, who asked to remain anonymous, told TshisaLIVE other artists were making attempts to support Mapaputsi and his family.
“We, as artists, want to show support for Mapaputsi and his family. However, we understood his family is protecting his privacy,” he said as he made attempts to visit the My Love artist after he heard of his condition.
Another source close to Mapaputsi said his condition appeared to worsen and he yearned to assist him. He was upset that others who were aware of Mapaputsi’s condition had allegedly chosen to turn a blind eye and left him in the care of his family.
It is understood he is in the care of his parents and his father visited him when he was hospitalised last year as his mother is reportedly wheelchair-bound.
“When other artists weren’t in good condition [Mapaputsi] was the first person with words of encouragement and support, but today, it is him and people are dragging their feet,” said the source.
Another anonymous artist said those who knew Mapaputsi’s condition were preparing a benefit concert.
TshisaLIVE attempted to contact Mapaputsi and his parents but calls were unanswered.
Trompies member Jarius said he had made attempts to call Mapaputsi, which were sometimes answered.
“Other times I would be left wondering what was going on. I wasn’t aware he wasn’t well. The last time I spoke to him was a few weeks ago but at the moment I can’t get through to him,” Jarius said.
His former manager Busi Kunene told TshisaLIVE: “My biggest concern is not about [Mapaputsi] — our concern is his parents because they are pensioners, so people who need to benefit from this are his parents. We need to speak to the family about the potential of the benefit concert so his parents and children will benefit.”
Kwaito musician and former TKZee Family member Sbu “AmaLawyer” Ntshangase said he heard of the award-winning artist’s ill health.
“I’ve tried many times to visit him but due to my busy schedule I couldn’t make it. I decided to wait for the family to allow us to visit him. I need to respect his family’s wishes, but we need to support him in this time of need. If there are events or benefit concerts for him I’m up for it,” Ntshangase said.
