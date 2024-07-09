Durban welcomed an estimated 45,000 visitors for this year's main Durban July event.
From the grandstands, visitors accessed the marquee village via a tunnel beneath the course. There were 20 VIP marquees in the marquee village, down from more than 30 in 2017.
A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs took a tour around the Durban July.
WATCH | Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024
The theme for this year's July was “Ride the Wave”. The event is known for its high fashion, and TimesLIVE spoke to celebrities LootLove, Lerato Kganyago, Kenny Kunene and others to find out who they were wearing and their thoughts about the theme.
Celebrities often attend the Durban July dressed in stylish and sometimes extravagant outfits, showcasing the latest trends and designs.
