Leisure

WATCH | Tha A-List Explainer: Durban July 2024

By Thabo Tshabalala and Craig Jacobs - 09 July 2024

Durban welcomed an estimated 45,000 visitors for this year's main Durban July event.

From the grandstands, visitors accessed the marquee village via a tunnel beneath the course. There were 20 VIP marquees in the marquee village, down from more than 30 in 2017.

A-Listers columnist Craig Jacobs took a tour around the Durban July.

The theme for this year's July was “Ride the Wave”. The event is known for its high fashion, and TimesLIVE spoke to celebrities LootLove, Lerato Kganyago, Kenny Kunene and others to find out who they were wearing and their thoughts about the theme.

Celebrities often attend the Durban July dressed in stylish and sometimes extravagant outfits, showcasing the latest trends and designs.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

BWB Africa 2023
Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares

Most Read