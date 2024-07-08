The crowd did not disappoint, their voices rising together as they sang their hearts out.
WATCH | KB Motsilanyane's national anthem rendition ignites spirit of unity
Singer Keabetswe “KB” Motsilanyane set a powerful tone at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday with her “incredible” rendition of the national anthem before the Springboks went on to secure a solid 27-20 victory over Ireland.
Motsilanyane is a South African actress and songstress known for her soulful voice in hit songs such as O a lla and her roles in popular soapies Backstage, Rhythm City and 7de Laan.
She delivered a memorable rendition of the anthem with her rich voice that carried the emotions of fans before the match.
What made the moment special was the final verse of the anthem where Motsilanyane paused and opened her arms, allowing the crowd to take over.
The crowd did not disappoint, their voices rising together as they sang their hearts out.
Videos of the moment showcasing a sense of unity by fans at the stadium sparked emotions on social media.
The singer's performance moved many people, leaving fans with goosebumps and teary eyes.
“This was the most awesome moment in the history of our national anthem. I still have goosebumps just listening to the crowd belting out our anthem with pure pride. You guys rock, South Africa,” Sharon-lee Johnson said on social media.
Another fan, Nicci Hattingh, shared: “standing in that stadium and singing the national anthem with the 50,000 supporters today [Saturday] was an unforgettable moment. It was so emotional, tears flowing but smiling too. So proud to be South African.”
“It was beyond incredible. The best rendition of the anthem I have heard. What a voice. What passion and stepping back to allow the crowd to take over was an unselfish act of patriotism. KB needs to be lauded for her magnificent effort and humility,” Bruce Nozaic said.
Springboks captain Siya Kolisi showed gratitude to fans.
“This is very special. We are back home playing for the first time after the World Cup in front of South Africa. It's beautiful. We just want to say thank you to everyone who came out today,” he said.
“I know there are a lot of people who would've loved to be here but can't afford it. Thank you for your support, we really appreciate it. Please come next week to support us in Durban.”
Here are more reactions from X:
