Leisure

LISTEN | Zakes Bantwini celebrates 20 years in the music industry with an eye on an Oscar next

06 July 2024
Thabo Tshabalala
Multimedia producer
Zakes Bantwini on Friday hosted a special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Zakes Bantwini Zakes Bantwini on Friday hosted a special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Born in KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, Zakes Bantwini is demonstrating that dreams can indeed come true as he conquers the world.

The renowned South African global artist, producer and Grammy award winner celebrated a 20-year milestone in his phenomenal career in the music industry.

Bantwini hosted a special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC on Friday. 

“I got emotional at the end ... most people that I wish were here are not. My mother, my dad, you know, three of my best friends are not here,” said Bantwini.

Craig Jacobs and Zakes Bantwini at his special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Craig Jacobs and Zakes Bantwini Craig Jacobs and Zakes Bantwini at his special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala
Nandi Madida and Craig Jacobs at Zakes Bantwini's special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Nandi Madida and Craig Jacobs Nandi Madida and Craig Jacobs at Zakes Bantwini's special 20th-anniversary concert at the Durban ICC.
Image: Thabo Tshabalala

Sunday Times columnist Craig Jacobs spoke to the music pioneer about his illustrious 20-year career, the ups and downs, and the importance of collaborations.

Listen here:

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read