Hopping crazy about great bunnies at Krish’s House of Curries

Curry lovers recently celebrated one of SA’s most famous culinary creations — the humble, yet oh-so-tasty bunny chow.
Not to be confused with curry bunnies — mince curry in a vetkoek — bunny chows are served in a piece of uncut and hollowed-out bread, preferably white.
And there can be as many different variations as there are curries — mutton, chicken or beans, for example.
The history of the bunny chow — now also a sought after item on menus abroad, where South African expats seek out the comforts of home food — dates back to the 1940s, when Indians were brought to SA in large numbers to work as indentured labourers in KwaZulu-Natal’s sugar cane fields.
They needed to hold their vegetable curries in a form of container and resorted to using their bread to hold their lunch together.
Another story is that black people were not allowed inside Indian restaurants thanks to the apartheid laws at the time but instead had to order their meals — in hollowed out bread to serve as containers — from outside the restaurants.
Either way, the home of the bunny chow is undoubtedly Durban and now there’s a whole day dedicated to this South African favourite — World Bunny Chow Day, held annually on June 26.
Not that we ever needed an excuse to indulge, but to pay tribute to bunny chows, colleague Alvin Reeves and I — accompanied by Alvin’s daughter Alison and his friend Tim Smuts — went to our favourite curry spot in Gqeberha: Krish’s House of Curries.
The owner is former long-distance truck driver and trucking business owner Krish Bisnath, who fell in love with the city while driving around the country.
“I met the people of Gqeberha and fell in love with its beauty and peacefulness.
“I knew it was a city I could settle in if given the opportunity,” the former Durbanite said.
“After closing my trucking business, I made the decision to relocate to Gqeberha.”
Bisnath’s passion for driving and trucks was matched by his love of cooking, something he started doing at the age of 12, helping his mother in the kitchen.
He continued to cook even as a truck driver, serving up meals for family functions and other events.
“I was always drawn to food and it was another passion of mine.
“After leaving the transport industry, I decided to answer the call of many, to provide my food and services to the public,” Bisnath said.
“I decided to open a mobile food truck where I could customise my own space and have flexibility to cater to different locations and venues.”
Having operated from his truck, Krish’s Food Trucks, for the past few years, Krish recently expanded the Westering business.
“Due to the great demand we received, the food truck wasn’t able to cope, as our regular customers in our area were at a disadvantage when we were out on events.
“I didn’t like disappointing my everyday customers and decided to open the takeaway that catered to them.
“A sit-down facility was requested by our patrons,” he said.
“A bigger kitchen also gave me more space for my creativity with my food, and I was able to offer many more items on my menu.”
While Krish’s mutton bunny chow is a firm favourite, the menu also features several other “once tasted, never wasted” dishes, including chicken and vegetable curries, burgers, sandwiches, shawarmas, samosas and hot chips.
Then there are the Friday specials: crab curry (one of my favourites), sheep’s head curry, tripe curry, trotters curry, culls curry, breyani and kebabs chutney — each dish as tasty as the next and all made with “authentic Indian spices and a whole lot of heart”.
“I have always had high standards when it came to food and I personally wouldn’t offer a meal to someone that wasn’t good enough for myself.
“I pride myself on continuous big and hearty portions that are packed with flavour,” Bisnath said.
“Our customer service goes beyond just greeting with a smile and we’ve built relationships with our customers over the years.
“Every customer is seen as guest, not just a sale.”
How best to enjoy a bunny chow:
1. Eat with your hands. Finish en klaar. No fork and knife needed.
