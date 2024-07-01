BET Awards 2024: Tyla, Makhadzi win big in international categories

South Africa won big at the BET Awards 2024, with 22-year-old Afrobeats pop star Tyla and Limpopo-born singer Makhadzi taking home accolades.
At Sunday night’s awards ceremony at the Peacock Theatre in Los Angeles, California, Tyla won Best New Artist and Best International Act. Makhadzi won the BET Viewers' Choice: Best International Act.
Tyla slayed the blue carpet, wearing a bespoke black halter neck floor-length Versace gown. She paired the dress with more than $230,000 (R4.1m) worth of jewellery from Jared Atelier, including diamond drop earrings of natural morganite and diamonds and an emerald-cut diamond tennis bracelet worth $115,000 (R2m).
The Grammy award-winning beauty beat Sexxy Red, 4Batz, 41, Ayra Starr, Bossman Dlow, Fridayy and October London to win Best New Artist, her second win after bagging Best New International Act.
“This is crazy,” she said.
“I love Sexyy Red. I love her so much. This is such a gift to be here. I want to dedicate this one to Africa. I want to dedicate this one to all the African superstars before me who didn't get the opportunities I am getting. It's amazing. Africa to the world, guys,”
The Johannesburg-born megastar took to the stage in an elaborate safari-themed high energy performance of Jump from her self-titled debut album released in March.
Tyla started by descending on to the stage in a rope trapeze swing, entering a giant cage with four women painted as different parts of a tiger laid across the floor and a statue of an elephant off to the side.
She danced underneath men hoisted high on giraffe-like stilts and accompanied by guest appearances by American rapper Gunna and Jamaican dancehall artist Skillibeng.
Image: Getty Images
Image: BETHANY GRENALD.
Limpopo-born Makhadzi beat Bellah, Cristale, Duquesa, Holly G, Jungeli, Oruam, Seyi Vibez and South Africa’s Tyler ICU, to win her award.
The 28-year-old singer, who performed on Friday at the BET International nominees celebration at the Grammy Museum, wore a South African flag-inspired red silk gown with a large sculptural piece beaded with the colours of the national flag. It took more than 10 days to design and create by Mamello Makha.
When receiving the award at the BET red carpet pre-show outside, Makhadzi fell to the floor of the stage in a moment of shock and happiness when she was announced as the winner, her shoes falling off her feet.
“I’m so happy, I’m someone who started music from the streets, and today I’m here, my dream just came true. I’m speechless, all I’m gonna say is that it’s possible for a black child to make it, and this is the best birthday ever.
“Everyone is waiting for me at home to bring home the award and today is my birthday so it brought me good luck,” Makhadzi told TimesLIVE.
“I’m Makhadzi because of my fans and my followers, who keep on supporting me and I appreciate their love. I’m here today because of them. I love you guys.”
Album of the Year went to Killer Mike. Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, a category in which Tyla was nominated, went to Sza. Best Male R&B/Pop Artist and the Lifetime Achievement Award went to Usher.
