In the Garden: First roots flourish at Floradale
It is still the destination for gardeners seeking their regular fix of desirable plants
Eighty-seven years ago, Timothy and Peter John Muller’s German grandparents, Christian and Elsa Muller, put down the first roots of Floradale Nursery on a vacant plot along the Old Transkei Road, Beacon Bay, in East London. They were to flourish there.
Today, Floradale Nursery boasts as being one of the oldest garden centres in the country...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.