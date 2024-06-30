Discover ‘cool climate wines’ that are all the rage at the moment
There’s a hidden gem in the Garden Route, over on the Karoo side of the Outeniqua mountains above George.
In what is arguably SA’s coldest wine-growing region, on the Outeniqua slopes around 800m above sea level in the Upper Langkloof ward, world-renowned pro golfer Retief Goosen produces his The Goose wines...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.