Knysna Oyster Festival gets its ‘gees’ back
Garden Route town comes alive in the middle of winter
There’s definitely something afoot in town this week as the 41st Knysna Oyster Festival gathers momentum.
Sounds of music are floating across town from the field — the main hub of activities — and Main Road (N2) through Knysna and Waterfront Drive has been chock-a-block with traffic...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.