Metro FM's Tbo Touch is preparing to spread the gospel with his Replenishment Concert.
The Touchdown host, whose real name is Thabo Molefe, will be hosting the gospel show on Sunday at Disoufeng, Soweto. He will be sharing the stage with praise and worship musicians such as Dumi Mkokstad and Teboho Moloi.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tbo Touch said he has followed his faith since he was young.
"I come from a staunch, rooted Christian family, and my great father and family played a crucial role and hence I also want to impart on my kids the same values," he said.
"Radio will always be my passion. It's my first love and I am on a journey as well, as an entrepreneur, to build a legacy in the industry."
In 2010, Touch hosted US bishop TD Jakes at Orlando Stadium. Last year he hosted the second annual Replenishment Concert at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Pretoria.
Touch said he will be exploring other venues as well.
"The Replenishment Concert since its inception has grown by leaps and bounds, and we need to reach as many people as possible. The Replenishment Concert is now a movement and people should come in numbers and join us to have an experience of a lifetime."
Tbo Touch on following the strong spiritual heritage in his family
Image: Masi Losi
Metro FM's Tbo Touch is preparing to spread the gospel with his Replenishment Concert.
The Touchdown host, whose real name is Thabo Molefe, will be hosting the gospel show on Sunday at Disoufeng, Soweto. He will be sharing the stage with praise and worship musicians such as Dumi Mkokstad and Teboho Moloi.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Tbo Touch said he has followed his faith since he was young.
"I come from a staunch, rooted Christian family, and my great father and family played a crucial role and hence I also want to impart on my kids the same values," he said.
"Radio will always be my passion. It's my first love and I am on a journey as well, as an entrepreneur, to build a legacy in the industry."
In 2010, Touch hosted US bishop TD Jakes at Orlando Stadium. Last year he hosted the second annual Replenishment Concert at SuperSport Park in Centurion, Pretoria.
Touch said he will be exploring other venues as well.
"The Replenishment Concert since its inception has grown by leaps and bounds, and we need to reach as many people as possible. The Replenishment Concert is now a movement and people should come in numbers and join us to have an experience of a lifetime."
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Lifestyle
Leisure
Lifestyle
Lifestyle