Rethabile Khumalo has been hospitalised.
The singer's mother Winnie Khumalo took to her timeline on Thursday claiming Rethabile was poisoned by a friend.
“It has been six days now in hospital. So I decided it's only fair to share with her supporters the sad news. They did three operations on her already. We hope Rethabile will soon recover, but at the moment akukho kuhle. She has been on and off. When you pray please include her in your prayers,” she said.
“So I thought I will keep quiet until my daughter is OK. She is fighting for her life. She has been poisoned by a friend.”
A source revealed the singer was due for a fourth operation because the poison had spread.
Rethabile Khumalo hospitalised after alleged poisoning
Image: Instagram/Winnkay Music
