American singer Keyshia Cole is set to tour South Africa later this year.
Concert organisers Glen21 Entertainment confirmed the R&B songstress will kick-start her tour in Cape Town on September 26 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest, then move to Sun City Superbowl in North West on September 28 and conclude her schedule on September 29 in Pretoria at the SunBet Arena at Time Square.
A Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter and Billboard chart-topper, Keyshia is known for her soulful vocals and relatable lyrics that explore themes of love, heartbreak and empowerment.
With hits such as Let It Go, I Should Have Cheated and Nobody's Perfect, ’Keyshia is sure to deliver an unforgettable concert for local fans.
“We are thrilled to bring one of R&B’s finest performers Keyshia Cole to South Africa for the first time,” Glen21 Entertainment CEO Glen Netshipise said.
“Not only does her music resonate with audiences around the globe, but she has a huge following in the country. Having seen her live, we know her South African fans are in for a show to remember. Expect an unforgettable night of positive vibes, high energy and great soulful music — the perfect combination.”
Limited tickets for this seated concert are on sale now via Ticketpro and range from R690 to R1,690.
Keyshia Cole is coming to SA
