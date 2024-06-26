The National Arts Festival is under way in Makhanda. Celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, the festival features a diversity of works featuring music, drama, dance, art and comedy until the end of June.
In the latest episode of Behind The Herald Headlines with Daron Mann, we chat to award-winning comedian Stuart Taylor, who returns to the National Arts Festival stage with his one-man show Odd Man Out.
The show runs until June 30 at the Graham Hotel.
LISTEN | Comedian Stuart Taylor on his festival show
