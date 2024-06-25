Three months after revealing the gender of their bundle of joy, GoodLuck singer Juliet “Jules” Harding and band member Ben have announced their baby girl has arrived.
The couple shared pictures from the labour room, saying they decided to name her Skylar Scout Lulu Peters.
“Her birth story was not the one we had planned or expected but it was the one she needed. Skylar was trying to tell us something the whole week,” Juliet wrote when sharing her birth story.
“Labour began on Thursday afternoon, and we found level 2 meconium when my waters broke. Our midwife came round to our home and after an examination and a consult with our gynae over the phone, the decision was made to transfer to hospital. We had been monitoring a buildup of signs in the days before labour. From high glucose in my urine and blood to the meconium and excess fluid around the baby. So when small contractions started, and I mean small, our little one was already getting very stressed and dropping her heart rate.”
SNAPS | GoodLuck’s Jules and Ben welcome their bundle of joy
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Goodlucklive
Ayanda Thabethe's sister, social media influencer Lungile, recently revealed her baby girl arrived on June 19 at 8am.
“Our greatest love was born. We give glory to Jesus Christ for a healthy and happy baby girl,” she wrote.
