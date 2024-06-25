Charlamagne tha God lifts the lid on questions that were off limits during Tyla’s ‘Breakfast Club’ interview

American media personality and author Charlamagne tha God has shed light on Tyla's awkward Breakfast Club interview.
During the recent sit down, the South African-born Grammy award-winning singer was asked about her identity as a coloured woman from South Africa, and her management asked that she not touch on the topic.
Charlamagne said though he had not intended to ask Tyla controversial questions, being presented with a list of questions not to ask urged him to probe.
"Labels always come and say 'can you ask not this', 'can you not ask that'. Sometimes, depending on what it is, if it is something really personal, really serious, something I know is traumatising, I'll oblige. For this one, I said no, and the reason why I said no is they had six things they didn't want us to ask," he said during his appearance on Brilliant Idiots Clips.
Charlamagne revealed her viral Kai Cenat moment, no longer being on tour with Chris Brown, the injury she sustained, her dating life, comparisons to other pop artists, and the coloured topic were on the list of things he could not ask.
"It was all frivolous," he said.
"I have got a job to do to the people. My integrity with the people will always matter more than my integrity with a goddamn record label. Do you know how many interviews we've turned down? It will make us look crazy because of certain things we've got to talk about."
When reflecting on the interview, Tyla spoke of the race controversy with the term “coloured” considered derogatory when referring to black Americans.
“Never denied my blackness, idk (I don't know) where that came from. I'm mixed with black/Zulu, Irish, Mauritian/Indian and coloured. In 'Southa' I would be classified as a coloured woman and other places I would be classified as a black woman. Race is classified differently in different parts of the world,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
“I don't expect to be identified as coloured outside 'Southa' by anyone not comfortable doing so because I understand the weight of that word outside SA. To close this conversation, I'm both coloured in South Africa and a black woman. With that being said Asambeee.”
