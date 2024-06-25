All you need to know about the return of DStv Delicious Festival 2024

American superstars Janet Jackson and Jill Scott will join local artists in celebrating 30 years of South Africa's creative freedom at this year's DStv Delicious Festival.
The two-day festival, sponsored by LottoStar and famous for its culinary excellence and captivating performances, marks its 11th anniversary this year. Organisers promise an unforgettable experiences as they expand its focus to highlight not only outstanding food and music but also art and fashion.
The 30 Years of Creative Freedom Show will feature Boom Shaka, Cassper Nyovest, Focalistic, Khuli Chana, Maggz, Morafe, Okmalumkoolkat, Reason, Robot Boii, Touchline, Mzwakhe Mbuli Snr, Yvonne Chaka Chaka, Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, Jesse Clegg and Zolani Mahola, with more artists to be announced soon.
“We are thrilled to return with a special commemorative festival to celebrate 30 years of creative freedom in South Africa,” festival co-founders Tom Pearson-Adams and Lloyd Cornwall said.
“Something that set our rainbow nation apart is our exceptional creative and cultural talent, which has been a cornerstone of the DStv Delicious International Food & Music Festival since we started in 2013. We are excited to build on that to include a special spotlight on our country’s cutting-edge artists and fashion designers at this year’s event.”
Here's what you need to know:
WHO IS HEADLINING THE SHOW?
DAY 1:
Saturday will also see songstress Thandiswa Mazwai (fresh from her sensational TinyDesk x globalFEST set for NPR with a brand new album to boast), pioneer of the electronic dance music scene in South Africa, G-Force on the decks as well as Legends Live by Oskido, a newly crafted DJ set with a live band warming up the crowd to fever pitch before the divine Janet Jackson takes to the stage in the evening.
DAY 2:
On Sunday, Grammy Award-winning Soweto Gospel Choir will elevate spirits and stir souls, with an incredible live band performance by Sjava, The Maestro (aka Greg Maloka) on the decks, as well as the Legends Live by Oskido keeping the mood upbeat and celebratory before Jill Scott rounds off the Delicious weekend in velvet-smooth style.
WHEN AND WHERE?
Gauteng’s Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 21 and 22.
HOW MUCH WILL IT COST?
A select number of DStv Rewards members will receive a 30% discount on their “Weekender” tickets and 20% on single-day DStv Delicious festival tickets. Customers are encouraged to download the newly renovated MyDStv App or visit Rewards on DStv.com and look out for this limited offer, only available to active DStv Rewards members while stocks last.
General admission tickets for non-DStv Rewards members are R1,050. You can also snap up Delicious Lounge tickets on the main arena at R3,250 per person or tickets for the all-inclusive Injabulo Lounge on The Terrace at R8,350 per person. Secure your tickets via Ticketmaster or visit www.deliciousfestival.com for more details.
All you need to know about the return of DStv Delicious Festival 2024
Janet Jackson and Jill Scott coming to SA
