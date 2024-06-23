AT THE BEACH | Remarkable comeback from terrifying marine encounter
It’s a miracle Madison Malherbe is still alive after being stung by a deadly box jellyfish in Maldives
I am so pleased to tell you Madison Malherbe is OK.
She swam into a box jellyfish in the Maldives two months and 13 days ago and her face is still sensitive as I write this...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.