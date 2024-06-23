A community invested in protecting the natural environment

Since coming to the Garden Route, I still marvel at the way people who live here are so vested in nature and protecting it at all costs.
A few weeks ago, a migrating sub-adult southern elephant seal came ashore in the Knysna estuary.
It’s not the first time he has been here since he was first tagged here in 1998 and named Columbo.
This time he was found partially covered in an oily substance which marine experts washed off him using a biodegradable soap solution.
To the rescue of Columbo came the South African National Parks (SANParks), South African Stranding Network, department of forestry, fisheries and the environment and CapeNature, in consultation with the necessary experts, including vets and oiled wildlife specialists.
At one point Columbo decided to take a rest at the Knysna Waterfront right in front of Drydock Restaurant.
The area was cordoned off and people had to walk the long way around to get to their favourite seafood restaurant.
Columbo was not chased from his high-profile real estate spot and was fiercely protected until he was ready to leave.
There are little penguins that come ashore on the Garden Route and they are taken to sanctuaries to be cared for until they are strong enough to be released.
I have on several occasions gone to the main beach in Plettenberg Bay to see a group of penguins being set free.
In their little tuxedos, they hurtle towards the water to the delight of residents who come out to watch and no sooner do they hit the waves than they are gone.
There is a whole rescue programme on the go for tiny turtle hatchlings which wash ashore at this time of the year.
Every year between March and May, and even now in June, large numbers of tiny turtle hatchlings from KwaZulu-Natal drift southwards in the warm Agulhas currents and are often blown into colder Cape waters by strong wind and sea conditions.
Here they end up beaching along the coastline, stunned by the cold, dehydrated and sometimes injured.
These tiny creatures are rescued and transported (they get free flights on a local airline) to rescue centres in Gqeberha and the Two Oceans Aquarium in Cape Town, where they are rehabilitated and, when they are strong and healthy enough, released back into the wild.
There is a turtle rescue hotline 083-300-1663 for people to call should they find a turtle.
The babies usually wash out onto the beach because they are tired.
Advice given to the public is to phone the hotline and find out where to take it with instructions on how to care for it by putting it in a tub or box with a dry towel, keeping it out of direct sunlight and wind.
They should not be put back in the water because, apparently, they are tired, which is why they washed up in the first place.
This care for creatures just took on a whole new dimension in the last couple of weeks when rare venomous yellow-bellied sea snakes started washing up on our beaches.
I hate snakes with a passion and find it deeply disturbing that the beach is yet another place you need to keep an eye open for them.
Marine experts warned they were deadly as there is no anti-venom for a bite from one of these snakes.
I had a nightmare about a long yellow snake in bed with me.
But blow me down if conservationists didn’t capture the snakes, take them to a place of safety where they were nurtured back to health.
The snakes will be put back into the sea when conditions are right, but first they need to be warmed up after their cold-water shock and they were apparently dehydrated. Ugh really!
I know what I would do with them, but I really can’t risk offending readers with my opinion!
So, with all this interest in sea creatures, it’s no wonder that the Plett Ocean Festival, now in its third year, is happening from June 21-30.
Ocean and nature lovers congregate for this week for the Plett Ocean and Marine Science Symposium which offers a very enjoyable, educational and vibrant celebration of Plett’s marine life and ecosystems.
The festival kicks off with the three-day symposium, which is a platform for discussions on marine conservation and research.
But the entertainment doesn’t stop there; throughout the 10-day festival, attendees can embark on a variety of outdoor adventures and educational experiences.
Some of the highlights lined up include the Pelagic Birding Trip — witness the majesty of albatrosses, gannets and other seabirds in their natural habitat, maybe even a storm petrel!
Plettenberg Bay boasts an incredible diversity of birdlife, with over half of South Africa’s endemic bird species calling this region home.
Whether you’re a seasoned birder or a curious beginner, the festival offers exceptional opportunities to enhance your knowledge and enjoy guided birding excursions.
Birding talks at the Marine Science Symposium include “Life on a Seabird Island” with Dr Zanri Strydom, “Penguin Perspectives” with Prof Pierre Pistorius, “Groot River Waterbird Ecosystem” with Lauren Moriarty and “A Walk with the African Black Oystercatcher” with Mark Dixon.
Join Discover Eden’s Mark Brown and CapeNature’s Chanel Visser for a unique Pelagic Birding Trip with Enrico’s Fishing Charters or stroll the sands along Lookout Beach with Kayla Webster of Nature’s Valley Trust to learn more about the region’s beloved white-fronted plovers.
When exploring the rocky shores of Nature’s Valley, who knows what you’re going to spot along that stretch of unspoilt coastline? It’s a paradise for birding enthusiasts.
The Marine Safaris are not to be missed. Spend a thrilling couple of hours on the water with dolphins, seals, whales and marine birds while exploring the bay.
There are marine talks on a wide range of topics, ranging from the impacts and consequences of oil and gas exploration to viewing unscreened footage shot in the Robberg Marine Protected Area by the BBC Natural Science Unit.
The Plett Ocean Festival isn’t just for bird enthusiasts.
As it is Plett’s official whale season, visitors can witness the majestic activities of whales and dolphins, explore the fascinating Keurbooms Estuary, visit the Robberg Seal Colony or learn about the vital role Plett plays in the conservation of endangered species.
Talks at the symposium expand on these with discussions on sharks, great and small, the call of the humpback dolphin and aerial studies of the migration of humpback and southern right whales.
Activities range from film screenings to a shark egg case hunt, a fishing competition, a fun run, art classes and an art exhibition, and more.
There’s something oceanic to suit every taste and beautiful, quiet Blue Flag beaches to enjoy along the way.
Janet Middleton of Plett Tourism says: “You’re invited to come curious as questions will be asked and answered:
“What does a humpback dolphin sound like?
“Are there more great white sharks in our bay?
“What does rewilding a reef mean and why is it necessary?
“What’s it like to live on a seabird island in the middle of nowhere?
“Why does the Keurbooms estuary mouth keep shifting?”
Find the full programme on presentations, excursions and activities on the Plett Ocean Festival website.
And while you are in Plett for the marine festival, Tourism chief executive Patty Butterworth offers a few insider tips — The Fat Fish offers a wide variety of seafood and her favourite is the Parmesan-crusted signature house dish.
“The Market off Main has a very popular sushi menu and the Korean bao buns are a must. There is also a new butchery here and lots of enchanting little shops,” she says.
“A secret location for amazing fish and chips is at Central Beach at the Skiboat Club. From here you might even see the dolphins frolicking.
“The Surf Café is where you will find the locals gathering. Slops is a new restaurant with a great location, great view and great people.”
