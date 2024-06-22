WEATHER GURU | A cold wind cannot spoil a good gesture

What a beautiful gesture by my wife to take me to a local Sunday market, just outside the Bay, for some shopping and a bite to eat for Father’s Day.
Perfect weather on the way, but as we arrived so did an ice-cold unpleasant howling wind.
There is always a Plan B with Mrs Guru, so after a brisk walk through the stalls, off to the hotel 3km away, to enjoy its offerings.
What a surprise, hardly a breath of air. In the end, a great day was had by us all.
The big question asked by all in our party was, how is this possible?
Without going into a complex explanation of valley and mountain winds, the simple explanation is that they occur in areas with large topographic features (mountains or valleys).
They are caused by the differences in temperature and pressure between the air at the floor of the valley and the air at higher elevations.
The larger the differences, the stronger the wind will be.
Topography has a direct influence on weather and often enhances some features such as rainfall.
In the Bay, areas around Lovemore Heights and Greenbushes have much higher average rainfall than Summerstrand and other low-lying areas.
The larger the topographic feature, the larger the effect on the weather.
The Drakensburg and the severe thunderstorms over the former Transkei and KwaZulu-Natal are a perfect example.
I so wish I could move a mountain to have a positive effect on our disappointing rainfall figures.
It seems that the pattern is just not changing. Record-low figures, then one big rain and back to a prolonged dry period.
No good follow-up rains seem to be materialising.
The 3mm measured in May was the second-lowest on record (2.7mm in 1996) and only the third time less than 5mm was recorded in May.
The first five months of the year’s total rainfall of 125mm was just more than half of the long-term average rainfall for that period.
Even with the good rains at the beginning of June, we are still 50mm shy of what we should have received for the first six months of the year.
With no promising rainfall being forecast this week, it is becoming too late for the next rainfall event to be considered a follow-up event.
This is why the Impofu Dam is evading that magical 50% mark, when officials claim they will lift or ease water restrictions.
The Churchill must overflow to make any marked difference to the Impofu, but as soon as it does, we move into the next dry period.
The seasonal forecast is persisting with below-average rainfall for the rest of the year, thus I doubt that significant follow-up rains can be expected after any next good rainfall event, if it does occur.
Considering this shift in the climate (medium or long term), many have little hope of water restrictions ever being lifted in the Bay.
This is bad news not only for locals but also for attracting potential investors.
These potential investors would be nervous of the mere fact that there is an absolute silence on the water situation from the metro.
Without investors, there is no way that our local economy can grow, which will have a ripple effect on all facets of life.
Combined dam levels
Algoa System: up from 78.31% to 78.69%
This week in history:
Grahamstown 1976, first snow ever recorded at 17.5cm deep
Weather Safety Tips:
Winter is upon us, please give thought to your pets and ensure that they have shelter and warm, dry blankets at night.
Now on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter: WEATHER GURU
E-mail garthsampson59@gmail.com with feedback or requests
