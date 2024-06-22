NMB GIG GUIDE

FREE MUSICAL
Nelson Mandela University’s music & performing arts department, with Southern Methodist University, in collaboration with Impact Community Theatre, presents Ain’ Misbehavin’ — The Fats Waller Musical.
This will take place on Saturday at 7.30pm and on Sunday at 2.30pm at the Savoy Theatre.
Tickets are free, but bookings are essential via Quicket.
MARKETS
The Re-Seconds Market will take place on Sunday June 30 at the Walmer Town Hall.
Vendors will be selling new and old, everything craft and local.
There will be clothing, food stalls, home decor, antique collectables and jewellery on sale, and a jumping castle for the kiddies to enjoy as well as live music.
Come and view the new indoor thrift section.
Public entrance is free.
Inquiries: 083-588-5823 or theresecondsmarket@gmail.com
Step into the warmth of a suburban street market on a chilly evening.
Gather your loved ones and friends for an unforgettable experience at the Venditori Night Market — A Cold & Glamorous Night Out.
Delight in the tunes of live music and savour the delectable offerings from your beloved food trucks.
Excitement awaits for the little ones with entertainment galore, from bustling activities to captivating sights, there’s something for everyone.
Come with your festive spirit ablaze and bask in the joy of the night on Saturday June 29 at Shop 1B, Bracewell Centre, Cape Road, from 4pm to 8pm.
Then, teleport to a North Pole winter wonderland with the Christmas in July Market at Moffett On Main Lifestyle Centre from July 25-28.
There will be stalls, entertainment and activities galore during the three days.
There will also be a craft, hobbies and toy fair on Saturday July 6 from 8.30am to 1pm at the Walmer Town Hall.
There will be loads of craft stalls, dolls, bears, beautiful paintings and a collectible model car display.
Tea, coffee and delicious goodies to eat such as pies, jams, pickles and sauces will be on sale.
Entrance is R5 and proceeds go to Save-a-Pet.
ROCK ’N JIVE
Calling all thrill-seekers and music lovers — get ready for the electrifying return of “AMA-ROCK ’N JIVE”.
Join in on the fun at Leeuwenbosch Country House, Amakhala Game Reserve, on Saturday for a night of blazing bands, pulsating DJs, and a bush experience like no other.
Camp under the stars, enjoy discounted game drives and feel the warmth of roaring fires as you immerse yourself in the heart of the African wilderness.
Tickets are available via Quicket.
TRIVIA NIGHT
A trivia night fundraiser will be held in aid of Cancer Assist for patients in and around Gqeberha on Friday July 12 at 7pm at Eddie Macs@VP in South End.
Bookings: Milly 062-419-2408
COMEDY
On Friday July 26 and Saturday July 27, GQ Comedy presents Ndumiso Lindi Live at The One Room Music & Comedy Club in Central.
The show will be in English and isiXhosa.
For one last time, Lindi brings his latest show, Boys Don’t Cry, to the city.
This is a uniquely engaging and hilariously relatable expression of the laughable moments in everyday life.
A dedication to his father, his life and times, the show is a personal comedy story that takes the audience on a laugh-a-minute journey through his life, words and wisdom.
Doors open at 7.30pm and tickets are available at R150 on Quicket.
NMB GIG GUIDE
