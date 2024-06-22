Leisure

MOVER & SHAKER | A glimpse into filmmaker and activist Shelley Barry’s life

Premium
By Brandon Nel - 22 June 2024

Shelley Barry is a filmmaker and disability rights activist. She often shoots her own films, exploring the aesthetics of cinematography from the perspective of a wheelchair user.

Q: What can we expect from you this year?..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Gogo's House | Isuzu Cares
Zuma receives rapturous welcome at voting station #elections2024

Most Read