Doja Cat, Post Malone, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro have been announced as this year's Global Citizen Festival headline acts.
The event at Central Park’s Great Lawn in New York City on September 28 aims to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet and demand equity.
Award-winning American singer Doja Cat, whose father is actor Dumisani Dlamini, said she was excited about her involvement.
“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” she said.
“We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”
Global Citizen ambassador Hugh Jackman will host the event, which will also feature appearances by Dr Jane Goodall DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and UN messenger of peace, and Global Citizen Festival curator Chris Martin of Coldplay.
Additional performers will be announced in the coming weeks.
Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com.
Doja Cat hopes to 'drive action' at this year's Global Citizen Festival
'We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty'
