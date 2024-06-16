The Weather Guru: Communication key to avoiding weather-related disasters
Our metro has been kept busy with mop-up operations and counting the costs of the devastating flash floods over the Kariega area and surrounds at the beginning of June.
The questions arise; was this was an anomaly, can we expect this to happen again and could the extent of the disaster not have been mitigated, if so even slightly?..
