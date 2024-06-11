Zola 7 reunites with 'Ghetto Ruff' record label owner Lance Stehr to launch music and new TV show

Sources have revealed to TshisaLIVE Zola 7 is working with Ghetto Ruff record label owner Lance Stehr to rebrand his career after their 16-year fallout.

The kwaito star left the record label at the height of his career in 2008, making many allegations against Stehr, from him paying journalists to write articles against him to Stehr robbing him.

“Lance has got a special place in hell, next to the hottest coals, that's where he is going to burn. He has destroyed so many people it's not even funny,” Zola 7 previously said in an interview on Podcast and Chill.

A source revealed to TshisaLIVE Zola had reached out to Stehr recently and this helped them bury the hatchet and start working together.

“They first parted ways when people started telling Zola things in his ear, but he's always needed Ghetto Ruff. Now he is healthier they have started working again,” the source said.

Zola's reunion with his former record label has him gearing up to release his hit song Ghetto Fabulous on June 16 and his Bhambatha album on digital platforms on June 18 — 20 years after its first release in 2004.

“Ghetto Fabulous has never gone digital, it was those times and now it's these times, and there have been demands. I perform it all the time on stage,” Zola 7 said when recently announcing plans on his Instagram timeline.

The source also revealed Zola 7 is filming a talk show where he interviews celebrities, artists, politicians and ordinary people.

The show is expected to air in October.

TshisaLIVE has reached out to Zola 7 and Stehr for comment. Both have been unavailable for comment. An update will be included once received.