Health is on everyone’s minds as winter arrives. While you might be getting your Vitamin C, exercising and getting sufficient rest, this is a great time for you to give your pets a health check too.
Dr Guy Fyvie, veterinary affairs manager from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, says just like humans there are several elements that are required to keep your pet’s overall health in check.
“Whether it is an annual health check-up for your dog or cat or if you have noticed they are not acting their normal self, below are some things that will help contribute to your pet’s overall health,” he said.
Winter TLC to keep your fur babies healthy and happy
Four ways to keep your paw pals snug as the winter chill worsens
Image: 123RF/stockaboo
Health is on everyone’s minds as winter arrives. While you might be getting your Vitamin C, exercising and getting sufficient rest, this is a great time for you to give your pets a health check too.
Dr Guy Fyvie, veterinary affairs manager from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, says just like humans there are several elements that are required to keep your pet’s overall health in check.
“Whether it is an annual health check-up for your dog or cat or if you have noticed they are not acting their normal self, below are some things that will help contribute to your pet’s overall health,” he said.
VETERINARY VISITS
Having an annual or twice-a-year general check-up will help to ensure that your pet is healthy and any concerns are handled timeously, including keeping vaccinations up to date.
BALANCED DIET AND NUTRITION
EXERCISE, ENTERTAINMENT AND MENTAL STIMULATION
GROOMING
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Lifestyle
Leisure
Leisure
Lifestyle
Motoring