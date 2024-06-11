Leisure

Winter TLC to keep your fur babies healthy and happy

Four ways to keep your paw pals snug as the winter chill worsens

By Staff Writer - 12 June 2024
Pet owners who turn to comfort food in winter should avoid rewarding pets by feeding them titbits or increasing their portion sizes, says an expert. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/stockaboo

Health is on everyone’s minds as winter arrives. While you might be getting your Vitamin C, exercising and getting sufficient rest, this is a great time for you to give your pets a health check too.    

Dr Guy Fyvie, veterinary affairs manager from Hill’s Pet Nutrition, says just like humans there are several elements that are required to keep your pet’s overall health in check.

“Whether it is an annual health check-up for your dog or cat or if you have noticed they are not acting their normal self, below are some things that will help contribute to your pet’s overall health,” he said.

VETERINARY VISITS

Having an annual or twice-a-year general check-up will help to ensure that your pet is healthy and any concerns are handled timeously, including keeping vaccinations up to date.  

BALANCED DIET AND NUTRITION

  • Your pet’s nutrition is an important part to help prevent future ailments or to help alleviate current symptoms. Dr Fyvie says Hill’s Pet Nutrition has a range of foods to address the different needs of your pet. For example, if your pet is experiencing digestive problems, Hill’s Science Plan Sensitive Stomach & Skin supports a healthy and gentle digestion while nourishing their skin. One of the most common ailments to affect cats is urinary infections.
  • As winter is approaching, we tend to turn to comfort food and in so doing often reward our pets by feeding them titbits or increasing their portion sizes. Dr Fyvie warns against this and suggests finding alternatives to treats, such as rewarding your pet with play toys and walks. Pet obesity is still the biggest health concern for our cats and dogs. 
  • Fresh water that is easily accessible throughout the day is as much a necessity in winter as it is in summer.

EXERCISE, ENTERTAINMENT AND MENTAL STIMULATION

  • Regular walks or play time in the garden or park will help keep your dog physically active while they are also great for their mental health and allowing you to spend quality time with them.
  • Cats love interactive playtime, whether it be following a laser pointer or playing with a catnip mouse.   
  • Puzzle toys that dispense food create challenges that will help keep your pet stimulated for ages.  

GROOMING

  • A clean dog is a happy dog. This doesn’t mean your dog shouldn’t get dirty, but bathing them regularly and keeping their coats in a great condition will make them comfortable and can also help prevent many skin issues. Regular grooming can also help to pick up any health conditions timeously. Regular brushing of your dog and cat’s coats will help prevent matting and reduce shedding too. This is also a nice way to bond with your pet. 
  • Dental care is not only an important part of their hygiene but also their overall health. Brushing your pet's teeth regularly or making arrangements for an oral clean with your vet is recommended.  
