TNS gave back to community members in Tongaat, KwaZulu-Natal, who were left destitute after their houses were destroyed by heavy rain, strong wind and hail.
Earlier this month a tornado ripped through the town, causing extensive damage to homes and schools. It left more than 1,000 families homeless and claimed the lives of seven people.
The artist distributed blankets, saying he was touched by residents' plight and glad to lend a helping hand.
“Seeing the damage done ngithe angidlule ngifake isandla iLembe district is where I was born,” he said when sharing pictures on his timeline.
TNS lends a helping hand to community members affected by the tornado in KZN
Entertainment
Image: TNS/ Instagram
Afrosoul singer Thandeka Zulu is another artist who was horrified by what happened in Tongaat.
She previously told TshisaLIVE the most painful part was seeing people picking up what they could save from the rubble.
“People's belongings have been swept away by this tornado. I've decided to stop doing our group's rehearsals and come home to see the extent of the damage.”
