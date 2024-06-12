Mpumi Mlambo talks about hosting SABC1's 'uShuni Womhlaba' – and her DJ career

Metro FM jock Mpumi Mlambo is digging for diamond through the rocks.

That's how she explains her career to TshisaLive after she was unveiled as a host of SABC1's new music competition and reality show uShuni Womhlaba, alongside Ukhozi FM's Mandla Magwaza aka "Njinji Wami".

The show is set to debut on July 7 at 6pm.

Mlambo told TshisaLIVE she believes the show will unlock South Africa’s talent and give young people a chance.

"uShuni Womhlaba is a music competition, it's reality TV, it's going to have judges and contestants. SABC1 together with Telkom are going to host auditions across the country to find South African talent in the traditional music genre, Afro-pop and maskandi," she said.

"I am honoured and happy to be part of uShuni Womhlaba. Our country has many unknown, talented stars that need to shine on a national platform. I urge all South Africans to watch and participate in the show."