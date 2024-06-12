Mpumi Mlambo talks about hosting SABC1's 'uShuni Womhlaba' – and her DJ career
Metro FM jock Mpumi Mlambo is digging for diamond through the rocks.
That's how she explains her career to TshisaLive after she was unveiled as a host of SABC1's new music competition and reality show uShuni Womhlaba, alongside Ukhozi FM's Mandla Magwaza aka "Njinji Wami".
The show is set to debut on July 7 at 6pm.
Mlambo told TshisaLIVE she believes the show will unlock South Africa’s talent and give young people a chance.
"uShuni Womhlaba is a music competition, it's reality TV, it's going to have judges and contestants. SABC1 together with Telkom are going to host auditions across the country to find South African talent in the traditional music genre, Afro-pop and maskandi," she said.
"I am honoured and happy to be part of uShuni Womhlaba. Our country has many unknown, talented stars that need to shine on a national platform. I urge all South Africans to watch and participate in the show."
Mlambo starred in the SABC drama series Sokhulu and Partners, and last year hosted SABC2's reality show Married Our Wayalongside Talitha Ndima.
Speaking to TshisaLive on her radio career after joining Metro FM from Power FM, she said the experience has been amazing.
"It's been a good run, being on the airwaves, I've hosted the Metro FM Music Awards, been around the country with the station. I'm on air six days a week and it's been 12 months hosting Encore on Metro FM — I can see I have doubled the numbers, so it has been really amazing, I must say."
Mlambo has also ventured out as a club DJ. She plays Afro-house and has played across the country.
"Apart from radio I'm a [club] DJ — and of course I'll be playing at this year's Durban July. I play deep and soulful house, but don't expect any singles yet because I'm focusing on my craft."