Former 'Scandal!' actress Nomvelo Makhanya talks about becoming a DJ and launching new music

Actress Nomvelo Makhanya has launched her music career as a DJ.
Nomvelo is popularly known for her character Lindiwe Ngema in e.tv's soapie Scandal! before leaving in 2022 after nine years. She's also known for her stints on Soul City and Isibaya.
Speaking to TshisaLIVE about her move into DJing under the name “Mvelo”, she said she has been wanting to enter the music scene since working with DJ Black Coffee's former record label Soulistic.
“I started with DJing. I was in the studio trying to get my vocals and I decided to figure things out in the studio and I started doing DJing classes with Lebza The Villain, I was learning from different people. I was part of Soulistic, it was my management, but I've since parted ways with them.”
She has taken a break from acting as she spent nine years being known for the character she played in Scandal!.
“It was something I needed to do personally for myself. I needed to release the character by not doing that type of work and focus on music. But I'm back attending auditions. I miss acting, I'm crossing my fingers for something.”
Nomvelo joins some of South Africa's top personalities who've also moved into DJing, such as Thuli Mpongolo, Pearl Thusi and Dineo Ranaka.
The 28-year old said trying something new and seeing it coming to fruition is great, as it motivated her.
She is inspired by Desiree, who is one of the most promising house DJs in South Africa and is known for her Afrocentric meets techno style.
“The music inspired me and [it] doesn't matter whether I'm singing, acting or DJing. I'm healing people through that. My talent in acting would heal people in their homes and educated viewers. The same goes for my music or DJing career, it delivers the same energy.”
The Nkandla-born star said in a few months her fans will get to know her sound of choice through her singles released.
“I play Afrotech and Afrohouse, and the time has come for me to release a single or two. People should stay tuned to my social page for my soon-to-be-released single.”
Former 'Scandal!' actress Nomvelo Makhanya talks about becoming a DJ and launching new music
Image: Instagram/ Nomvelo Makhanya
