‘Artists must stand because the country is in trouble’ — Zuluboy enourages stars to speak up

uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) affiliated hip hop star Zuluboy wants musicians and actors to stand up for their country.
This after the MKP said on Monday it had instructed its lawyers to ask the Constitutional Court for an urgent interdict to prohibit parliament from proceeding with the swearing in of new MPs and election of the president on Friday.
Speaking to TshisaLive, the rapper, real name Mxolisi Majozi, said MKP MPs are not going to parliament because what is set to take place is unconstitutional.
"We aren't going to sit in that parliament. A lot of people are acting as if things are normal. Things are not normal. There was a complaint lodged with the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC). They weren't supposed to announce the election results. The IEC wasn't supposed to announce the outcome of the elections because there was a complaint. The MK Party had won by more than a two-thirds majority." he said.
Zuluboy said artists need to be part of the struggle they face within the creative arts sector.
"The creative arts sector has been struggling for the longest time, and they're going to continue struggling if they sit down and allow people who are bullies to come in this country. I can't as an artist be vocal and you're silent , but when it is time reap the awards you are in line".
Zuluboy said artists must stop hiding under their blankets while "watching the country destroyed by the enemy".
"Artists must stand because the country is in trouble. As artists we need to write music about these things in the same way we did before the 1994 general elections. We need to come together as artists and campaign for the MKP. It's either we go for a recount of votes or for re-election. MKP is not going to parliament."
Zuluboy has released a song titled Mayibuye where he speaks about the changes set to take place in South Africa after the elections.
Image: Supplied
