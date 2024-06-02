VINE TIME | SA brandy beats the French at their own game

There must surely have been some makers of fine French cognacs choking in their crystal glasses last week at the news that they had been beaten at their own game by the South Africans — not once, but four times in the past five years.
The contest? The World Drinks Awards, and the contender, SA potstill brandy, with Van Ryn’s 15-Year-Old clinching the title of World’s Best Brandy for the second year in a row.
Consistently beating off competition from France as well as Spain, Australia and other leading SA brandy producers, this is the fourth win in five years for Van Ryn’s, having won the title with their 12-Year-Old Potstill Brandy in 2020 and in 2022 with the 20-Year-Old.
Made from distilled wine and matured in French oak barrels, SA’s premium potstill brandies are made in the same specialised production methods used for cognac, but — similar to champagne — the name cognac is reserved for brandies made in that French region.
Van Ryn master blender Marlene Bester says though Van Ryn’s potstill brandies are made in the same way as cognac, what gives them their winning flair and SA signature taste is our abundant sunshine.
“The warm SA climate lends itself to creating brandies with a fruity character, balanced acidity and complexity — it’s like sunshine in a bottle,” she said.
“Our brandies are smooth, refined and lingering earning us the reputation as one of the world’s leading fine brandy houses.
“Fine brandy takes time and patience and it is an enormous privilege to have our brandies achieving continuous recognition for our long-standing commitment to create world-class, proudly SA brandy.”
Time is a magical essence of fine, aged potstill brandy.
Think about it — when she blends a Van Ryn’s 20-year-old brandy, Bester is extracting an elixir put in barrels by a predecessor who thought it worthy of putting away to mellow and age to produce something of rare quality after he or she had departed.
In the same way, brandies that Bester distils and dispatches to barrels in the Van Ryn’s cellar today may only be blended and become something fine and sought-after in the next decade or two, by her successor as brandy master.
“We allow our brandies the luxury of maturation for several years, quietly developing their complex layers of flavours during their slumber.
“Though we lose about 3% of volume per year to the Angel’s Share, the result is an incredibly smooth brandy that rewards in character and quality.”
The World Drinks Awards celebrate the very best in the global drinks industry, with the World Brandy Awards category recognising the finest brandies from around the world, tasting each entry blind and scoring according to nose, palate and finish, balance, character, complexity and overall quality.
The panel of international judges praised the Van Ryn’s 15-Year-Old Potstill Brandy as: “A graceful liquid with notes of liquorice and toffee and the thick creaminess of clotted cream. Stone fruit on the palate, as well as a drizzle of golden syrup and some residual tannic fruit.”
Enjoy a fine potstill brandy in a balloon glass, let one block of ice slowly melt and open up the spirit’s complexity and expansive layers of flavour, and savour some contemplative “me time”.
Alternatively, brandy lends itself to all kinds of cocktails — just don’t put Coke in this one!
Weekender
VINE TIME | SA brandy beats the French at their own game
Image: SUPPLIED
Weekender
