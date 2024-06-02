MOVER & SHAKER | Brace for something exciting in July — Nambitha Ben-Mazwi
Gqeberha-born actress making waves in Showmax drama ‘Empini’
Gqeberha-born actress Nambitha Ben-Mazwi, a qualified business scientist, says she would be the chief marketing officer of some conglomerate or beauty company had the acting bug not bit her.
She is currently leading new Showmax original drama, Empini...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.