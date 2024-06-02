IN THE GARDEN | A slow pace at Soetmelksvlei
Fascinating trip into the past awaits visitors to recreation of 19th century farmyard
Watching three-year-old Jordan splash in running water while racing big oak leaf “boats” along the irrigation troughs’ watery path which runs water through and around Soetmelksvlei, made it clear that such was the ordinary fun children of yesteryear enjoyed.
Children of the early 19th century evidently experienced a far healthier “unmanufactured” lifestyle than the offspring of today...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.